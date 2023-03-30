New Suit - Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a civil RICO class action Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court against AmeriTeam Services, HCFS Health Care Financial Services and Team Health Holdings Inc. The suit, which seeks to recoup an overpayment of medical expenses, was brought on behalf of the City of Plaquemine and Risk Management Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00111, City Of Plaquemine And Risk Management, Inc. v. Team Health Holdings, Inc. et al.

Government

March 30, 2023, 6:04 AM

Plaintiffs

City Of Plaquemine And Risk Management, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Team Health Holdings, Inc.

AmeriTeam Services, LLC

Hcfs Health Care Financial Services, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims