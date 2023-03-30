Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman filed a civil RICO class action Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court against AmeriTeam Services, HCFS Health Care Financial Services and Team Health Holdings Inc. The suit, which seeks to recoup an overpayment of medical expenses, was brought on behalf of the City of Plaquemine and Risk Management Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00111, City Of Plaquemine And Risk Management, Inc. v. Team Health Holdings, Inc. et al.
Government
March 30, 2023, 6:04 AM