New Suit - Securities Class Action

Security analytics software company Cognyte Software Ltd., its CEO, Elad Sharon, and CFO, David Abadi, were hit with a securities class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Scott + Scott, pertains to a 21% drop in common stock prices following an announcement by social media company Meta that Cognyte was violating Facebook terms of service by collecting information on and targeting individuals including journalists and political dissidents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01769, City of Omaha Police and Firefighters Retirement System v. Cognyte Software Ltd et al.

Technology

March 01, 2023, 8:05 PM