New Suit - Securities Class Action

Barclays, the British investment bank, and certain officers and directors were hit with a securities class action Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Wolf Popper LLP on behalf of two Florida pension plans, centers on Barclays' disclosures that it mistakenly sold $17.6 billion more debt than provided for in two registration statements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08172, City of North Miami Beach Police Officers' and Firefighters' Retirement Plan et al v. Barclays PLC et al.