Removed To Federal Court

Holland & Knight on Tuesday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Republic Services and BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the City of Murfreesboro, which disputes accusations of trespassing. The case is 3:23-cv-00654, City of Murfreesboro, Tennessee v. BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, LLC et al.

Business Services

June 27, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Plaintiffs

Farrar Bates Berexa

City Of Murfreesboro

Elizabeth L. Murphy

defendants

Republic Services, Inc.

BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, LLC

defendant counsels

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property