New Suit - Environmental

Republic Services, BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee LLC and Republic Services of Tennessee LLC were sued Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court for claims arising from the defendants' maintenance of Middle Point Landfill. The lawsuit claims toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have leached into the water and public property of the city. The court action also claims the defendants have failed to properly maintain 700,000 tons of dangerous industrial waste generated from secondary aluminum smelter processing. The court action was filed by Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison, Davis & Whitlock and other attorneys on behalf of the City of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-00605, City of Murfreesboro, Tennessee v. BFI Waste Systems of Tennessee, LLC et al.