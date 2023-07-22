Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, UnitedHealth Group, Sanofi and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court over the cost of insulin. The lawsuit, filed by the City of Monmouth, New Jersey, claims that drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers engaged in a scheme that artificially inflated the price of insulin. The suit is backed by Seeger Weiss; Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton; and Levin Papantonio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03916, City Of Monmouth, New Jersey v. Eli Lilly And Company et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 22, 2023, 3:31 PM