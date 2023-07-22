New Suit

Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, UnitedHealth Group, Sanofi and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court over the cost of insulin. The lawsuit, filed by the City of Monmouth, New Jersey, claims that drug manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers engaged in a scheme that artificially inflated the price of insulin. The suit is backed by Seeger Weiss; Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton; and Levin Papantonio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03916, City Of Monmouth, New Jersey v. Eli Lilly And Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 22, 2023, 3:31 PM

Plaintiffs

City Of Monmouth, New Jersey

Plaintiffs

Seeger Weiss

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Eli Lilly And Company

Express Scripts Pharmacy, Inc.

Express Scripts, Inc.

Medco Health Solutions, Inc.

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Optum, Inc.

Optuminsight, Inc.

Optumrx, Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

Unitedhealth Group Inc.

Caremark LLC

Caremark PCS Health, LLC

Caremark RX, LLC

ESI Mail Pharmacy Service, Inc.

Evernorth Health, Inc. (F/K/A Express Scripts Holding Company)

Express Scripts Administrators, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims