New Suit - Securities

JPMorgan and its top officers were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over its relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein. The suit, filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, accuses the bank of failing to report massive cash withdrawals and other suspicious activity to regulators despite concerns among C-suite employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05459, City of Miami General Employees & Sanitation Employees Retirement Trust v. Dimon et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 27, 2023, 4:55 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Miami General Employees & Sanitation Employees Retirement Trust

Plaintiffs

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman

defendants

James Dimon

James E. Staley

James S. Crown

John W. Kessler

Mellody Hobson

Phebe N. Novakovic

Stephen B. Burke

Timothy P. Flynn

Todd A. Combs

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims