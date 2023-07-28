New Suit

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Blane A. Smith on behalf of the City of Larkspur, contends that Hartford breached its duty under a commercial general liability policy by failing to defend and indemnify Larkspur in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-03775, City of Larkspur v. Hartford Underwriters Insurance Co.

Insurance

July 28, 2023, 8:23 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Larkspur

defendants

Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute