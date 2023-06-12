New Suit - Personal Injury

Hyundai Motor America and Kia America were sued by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday in Missouri Western District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Williams Dirks Dameron LLC and the Hardwick Law Firm, follows a string of cases arising from the lack of ignition immobilizers in 2011-2021 vehicles manufactured by the defendants that made the vehicles susceptible to car theft. The court action contends that the increased car thefts strained public resources and led to an increase in dangerous conditions in the city. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00399, City of Kansas City, Missouri v. Hyundai Motor America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

June 12, 2023, 4:21 PM

