First Republic Bank, KPMG and other defendants were slapped with a securities class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that rising interest rates, client withdrawals and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank created a liquidity crisis for First Republic. The suit was filed on the same day that the bank announced a Q1 loss of over $100 billion in customer deposits. The complaint was filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check and Klausner Kaufman Jensen & Levinson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01993, City of Hollywood Police Officers' Retirement System v. First Republic Bank et al.

April 24, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Hollywood Police Officers Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman

defendants

First Republic Bank

KPMG, LLP

Hafize Gaye Erkan

James H. Herbert, II

Michael D. Selfridge

Michael J. Roffler

Neal Holland

Olga Tsokova

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws