Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partners Victor L. Hou, Jennifer Kennedy Park and Mark E. McDonald have stepped in to defend Wells Fargo CEO Charles W. Scharf in a pending shareholder lawsuit over the bank’s alleged failure to comply with federal regulations. According to the suit, filed May 19 in California Northern District Court by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, Wells Fargo failed to correct its 'unsound' compliance policies and other practices after federal investigations and consent decrees; leading to multiple civil penalties that harmed shareholders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-02445, City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.
Banking & Financial Services
July 28, 2023, 7:29 AM