Who Got The Work

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton partners Victor L. Hou, Jennifer Kennedy Park and Mark E. McDonald have stepped in to defend Wells Fargo CEO Charles W. Scharf in a pending shareholder lawsuit over the bank’s alleged failure to comply with federal regulations. According to the suit, filed May 19 in California Northern District Court by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, Wells Fargo failed to correct its 'unsound' compliance policies and other practices after federal investigations and consent decrees; leading to multiple civil penalties that harmed shareholders. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-02445, City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 28, 2023, 7:29 AM

Plaintiffs

City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System

Plaintiffs

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

defendants

Wells Fargo & Company

Celeste A. Clark

Charles W. Scharf

Maria R. Morris

Mark A. Chancy

Richard B. Payne, Jr.

Ronald L. Sargent

Steven D. Black

Suzanne M. Vautrinot

Theodore F. Craver, Jr.

defendant counsels

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims