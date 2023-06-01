Who Got The Work

Sullivan & Cromwell partner Brendan P. Cullen has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo in a pending shareholder lawsuit over the bank’s alleged failure to comply federal regulations. According to the suit, filed May 19 in California Northern District Court by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, Wells Fargo failed to correct its ‘unsound’ compliance and other practices after federal investigations and consent decrees, leading to multiple civil penalties that harmed shareholders. The court case also targets certain Wells Fargo directors. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-02445, City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 10:22 AM

Plaintiffs

City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System

Plaintiffs

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

defendants

Wells Fargo & Company

Celeste A. Clark

Charles W. Scharf

Maria R. Morris

Mark A. Chancy

Richard B. Payne, Jr.

Ronald L. Sargent

Steven D. Black

Suzanne M. Vautrinot

Theodore F. Craver, Jr.

defendant counsels

Sullivan & Cromwell

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims