New Suit - Securities

Wells Fargo and its top officals were hit with a stockholder derivative lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check on behalf of the City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System, accuses the defendants of failing to comply with federal law, including explicit regulatory requirements established by federal regulators in multiple consent orders since 2018. The lawsuit further contends that the board deliberately ignored its duties to oversee management’s compliance efforts and ensure compliance with the consent orders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02445, City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System v. Wells Fargo & Company et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension System

Plaintiffs

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check

defendants

Wells Fargo & Company

Celeste A. Clark

Charles W. Scharf

Maria R. Morris

Mark A. Chancy

Richard B. Payne, Jr.

Ronald L. Sargent

Steven D. Black

Suzanne M. Vautrinot

Theodore F. Craver, Jr.

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims