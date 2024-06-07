Who Got The Work

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partners Peter Magnuson and Matthew B. Kilby have stepped in to represent UnitedHealth Group and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The suit was filed May 14 in Minnesota District Court by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP and Klausner, Kaufman, Jensen & Levinson. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that the company was subject to an investigation by the Department of Justice, causing the company's stock price to plummet. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David S. Doty, is 0:24-cv-01743, City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund v. UnitedHealth Group Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 07, 2024, 2:40 PM

