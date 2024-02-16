Matthew B. Kilby and Jeffrey P. Justman of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have stepped in to defend Inspire Medical Systems, a medical technology, and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed Dec. 22 in Minnesota District Court by Lockridge Grindal Nauen; Saxena White; and Klausner Kaufman Jensen & Levinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, is 0:23-cv-03884, City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. et al.
Health Care
February 16, 2024, 7:39 AM