Who Got The Work

Matthew B. Kilby and Jeffrey P. Justman of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath have stepped in to defend Inspire Medical Systems, a medical technology, and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed Dec. 22 in Minnesota District Court by Lockridge Grindal Nauen; Saxena White; and Klausner Kaufman Jensen & Levinson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, is 0:23-cv-03884, City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund v. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 16, 2024, 7:39 AM

Plaintiffs

City of Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Lockridge Grindal Nauen

Saxena White P.A.

Klausner Kaufman, P.A.

defendants

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

Richard J. Buchholz

Timothy P. Herbert

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws