Who Got The Work

Latham & Watkins partners Colleen C. Smith and Michele D. Johnson have entered appearances for software company Atlassian Corp. and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Feb. 3 in California Northern District Court by Saxena White P.A., alleges that the defendants overstated their financial guidance for Atlassian Corp. in shareholder communications and concealed trends of declining free-to-paying software user conversions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick, is 3:23-cv-00519, City of Hollywood Firefighters Pension Fund v. Atlassian Corporation et al.

Technology

April 05, 2023, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

City of Hollywood Firefighters Pension Fund

Plaintiffs

Saxena White P.A.

Saxena White P.A

defendants

Anu Bharadwaj

Atlassian Corporation

Atlassian Corporation PLC

Cameron Deatsch

Michael Cannon-Brookes

Scott Farquhar

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws