Who Got The Work

Jeffrey J. Jones, Marjorie P. Duffy and Geoffrey J. Ritts from Jones Day have stepped in to represent ScottsMiracle-Gro, the lawn and garden products company, and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed June 6 in Ohio Southern District Court by Law Offices Of John C. Camillus; Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; and Klausner, Kaufman, Jensen & Levinson, accuses certain officers and directors of failing to disclose that the company was close to violating debt covenants, as well as engaging in a scheme to flood the market and changing the way the company calculated EBITDA to remain compliant with the debt covenants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley, is 2:24-cv-03132, City of Hialeah Employees' Retirement System v. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company et al.

Agriculture

July 10, 2024, 3:44 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Hialeah Employees' Retirement System

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of John C. Camillus, LLC

Defendants

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

Christopher J. Hagedorn

Cory J. Miller

David C Evans

James Hagedorn

Matthew E. Garth

defendant counsels

Jones Day

Nature of Claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws