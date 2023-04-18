Who Got The Work
Attorneys from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel have stepped in to defend Daniel J. Beck and Greg W. Becker, CFO and CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, in a pending investor class action. The case, filed April 7 in California Northern District Court by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the strength of Silicon Valley Bank's balance sheet and concealing substantial risks related to increasing interest rates. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin, is 3:23-cv-01697, City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System et al v. Becker et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 18, 2023, 8:00 AM
Plaintiffs
- Asbestos Workers Philadelphia Welfare and Pension Fund
- City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System
- Heat & Frost Insulators Local 12 Funds
Plaintiffs
- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman
defendants
- BofA Securities, Inc.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
- KPMG, LLP
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Alison Davis
- Beverly Kay Matthews
- Daniel J. Beck
- Elizabeth Burr
- Eric A. Benhamou
- Garen K. Staglin
- Greg W. Becker
- Jeffrey N. Maggioncalda
- Joel P. Friedman
- John F. Robinson
- John S. Clendening
- Karen Hon
- Kate D. Mitchell
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
- Mary J. Miller
- Richard D. Daniels
- Roger F. Dunbar
- Thomas King
defendant counsels
- Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws