New Suit - Securities Class Action
Former officers and directors of Silicon Valley Bank were hit with an investor class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, also brings claims against auditor KPMG and the investment banks that acted as underwriters for the bank's stock offerings. According to the suit, the defendants misrepresented the strength of Silicon Valley Bank's balance sheet and concealed substantial risks related to increasing interest rates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01697, City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System et al v. Becker et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 07, 2023, 8:04 PM
Plaintiffs
- Asbestos Workers Philadelphia Welfare and Pension Fund
- City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System
- Heat & Frost Insulators Local 12 Funds
- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman
defendants
- BofA Securities, Inc.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
- KPMG, LLP
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Alison Davis
- Beverly Kay Matthews
- Daniel J. Beck
- Elizabeth Burr
- Eric A. Benhamou
- Garen K. Staglin
- Greg W. Becker
- Jeffrey N. Maggioncalda
- Joel P. Friedman
- John F. Robinson
- John S. Clendening
- Karen Hon
- Kate D. Mitchell
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.
- Mary J. Miller
- Richard D. Daniels
- Roger F. Dunbar
- Thomas King
nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws