New Suit - Securities Class Action

Former officers and directors of Silicon Valley Bank were hit with an investor class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, also brings claims against auditor KPMG and the investment banks that acted as underwriters for the bank's stock offerings. According to the suit, the defendants misrepresented the strength of Silicon Valley Bank's balance sheet and concealed substantial risks related to increasing interest rates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01697, City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System et al v. Becker et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Asbestos Workers Philadelphia Welfare and Pension Fund

City of Hialeah Employees Retirement System

Heat & Frost Insulators Local 12 Funds

Plaintiffs

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman

defendants

BofA Securities, Inc.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

KPMG, LLP

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Alison Davis

Beverly Kay Matthews

Daniel J. Beck

Elizabeth Burr

Eric A. Benhamou

Garen K. Staglin

Greg W. Becker

Jeffrey N. Maggioncalda

Joel P. Friedman

John F. Robinson

John S. Clendening

Karen Hon

Kate D. Mitchell

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.

Mary J. Miller

Richard D. Daniels

Roger F. Dunbar

Thomas King

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws