New Suit - Securities Class Action

FIGS Inc., a seller of health care apparel, and other defendants were hit with a securities class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman and Klausner Kaufman Jensen & Levinson, alleges that officers of FIGS misrepresented the company's ability to secure repeat customers, and failed to disclose that the company has been making decisions in contrast with its supposed data-driven inventory analysis. Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Group, Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and others are named as underwriters of FIGS' IPO and SPO. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-08912, City of Hallandale Beach Police Officers and Firefighters Personnel Retirement Trust v. Figs, Inc. et al.