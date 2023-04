Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Duetsch Kerrigan LLP on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against QBE Specialty Insurance, Zurich company Steadfast Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for disputed property damage claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Connick & Connick on behalf of the City of Gretna, Louisiana. The case is 2:23-cv-01173, City of Gretna v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Gretna

defendants

General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona

Lexington Insurance Company

Steadfast Insurance Company

GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

Old Republic Union Insurance Company

Q B E Specialty Insurance Company

Transverse Specialty Insurance Company

United Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Duetsch Kerrigan, LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute