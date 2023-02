Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foley & Lardner on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against school bus operator Durham School Services to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by Petrini & Associates on behalf of the City of Framingham, Massachusetts, accuses the defendant of being perpetually understaffed, causing students to come late to school. The case is 1:23-cv-10460, City of Framingham v. Durham School Services LP.

Education

February 27, 2023, 4:59 PM