Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease on Monday removed a lawsuit against 3M, Chemours, Corteva Agriscience and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, backed by McNamee & McNamee; Oths, Heiser & Miller; Cossich Sumich Parsiola & Taylor; and Baron & Budd, contends that the release of chemicals from defendants fluorosurfactant products contributed to the contamination of the states surface water supply and water treatment facilities with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). The case is 3:22-cv-00238, City of Fairborn v. 3M Company et al.