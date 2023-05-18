Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Monsanto, Pharmacia LLC, Solutia Inc. and Univar Solutions to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres; Franks Gerkin Ponitz Greeley; and Seeger Weiss on behalf of nine Illinois cities. The court action accuses the defendants of contaminating Lake Michigan with highly carcinogenic chemical compounds, including polychlorinated biphenyls. The case is 1:23-cv-03140, City Of Evanston et al v. Monsanto Company et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
May 18, 2023, 7:06 PM