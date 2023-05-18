Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Monsanto, Pharmacia LLC, Solutia Inc. and Univar Solutions to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres; Franks Gerkin Ponitz Greeley; and Seeger Weiss on behalf of nine Illinois cities. The court action accuses the defendants of contaminating Lake Michigan with highly carcinogenic chemical compounds, including polychlorinated biphenyls. The case is 1:23-cv-03140, City Of Evanston et al v. Monsanto Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 18, 2023, 7:06 PM

Plaintiffs

City Of Evanston

City of Lake Forest

City of North Chicago

City of Zion

Village of Beach Park

Village of Glencoe

Village of Lake Bluff

Village of Winnetka

Village of Winthrop Harbor

defendants

Monsanto Company

Pharmacia LLC

Solutia Inc.

Univar Solutions Inc.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product