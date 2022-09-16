Removed To Federal Court

Latham & Watkins and other counsel on Friday removed a lawsuit seeking franchise fees from Disney, Hulu and Netflix to Texas Northern District Court. The suit asserts that the defendants have ignored their statutory obligations regarding transmission of streaming content in the state for years. The suit was filed by McKool Smith, Korein Tillery and other counsel on behalf of 25 Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston and Austin. The case is 3:22-cv-02071, City of Dallas et al v. Disney DTC, LLC et al.

Technology

September 16, 2022, 7:20 PM