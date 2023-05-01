New Suit - Securities

Chicago-based power company Exelon and certain executives were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over subsidiary ComEd’s admitted bribery of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. According to the complaint, former ComED CEO Anne Pramaggiore and other employees bribed a law firm that supported Madigan politically in return for favorable legislation. Pramaggiore is currently on trial with three other employees as part of the 'ComEd Four Trial,' while Madigan's trial is set for Apr. 2024. The court action was filed by Scott + Scott on behalf of City of Coral Springs Police Officers' Pension Plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02712, City of Coral Springs Police Officers' Pension Plan v. Young et al.

City of Coral Springs Police Officers' Pension Plan

Scott + Scott

Exelon Corporation

Ann C. Berzin

Anne Pramaggiore

Anthony K. Anderson

Christopher M. Crane

Edward Moody

Fidel Marquez

Frank M. Clark

Jay Doherty

John F. Young

John Hooker

John W. Rogers, Jr.

Joseph Dominguez

Juan Ochoa

Laurie Brlas

Linda Jojo

Mayo A. Shattuck III

Michael F. McClain

Michael J. Madigan

Nicholas Debenedictis

Paul L. Joskow

Reyes Kurson Ltd.

Richard W. Mies

Robert J. Lawless

Stephen D. Steinour

Thomas O'Neill

Victor Reyes

Yves C. De Balmann

