Chicago-based power company Exelon and certain executives were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over subsidiary ComEd’s admitted bribery of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. According to the complaint, former ComED CEO Anne Pramaggiore and other employees bribed a law firm that supported Madigan politically in return for favorable legislation. Pramaggiore is currently on trial with three other employees as part of the 'ComEd Four Trial,' while Madigan's trial is set for Apr. 2024. The court action was filed by Scott + Scott on behalf of City of Coral Springs Police Officers' Pension Plan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02712, City of Coral Springs Police Officers' Pension Plan v. Young et al.
Energy
May 01, 2023, 3:05 PM