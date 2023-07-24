The City of Cleveland, Ohio, sued CVS Health, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, UnitedHealth Group and other defendants on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court over civil RICO claims. The court action, brought by Kelley & Ferraro, accuses the defendants of engineering price increases for diabetes medications, resulting in dramatic price increases for consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01417, City of Cleveland, Ohio v. Eli Lilly & Company et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
July 24, 2023, 3:48 PM