New Suit - Civil RICO

The City of Cleveland, Ohio, sued CVS Health, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, UnitedHealth Group and other defendants on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court over civil RICO claims. The court action, brought by Kelley & Ferraro, accuses the defendants of engineering price increases for diabetes medications, resulting in dramatic price increases for consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01417, City of Cleveland, Ohio v. Eli Lilly & Company et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 24, 2023, 3:48 PM

Plaintiffs

City of Cleveland, Ohio

Plaintiffs

Kelley & Ferraro

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

Express Scripts Inc.

Express Scripts Pharmacy, Inc.

Medco Health Solutions, Inc.

Novo Nordisk Inc.

Optum, Inc.

OptumInsight, Inc.

OptumRx Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

Caremark RX, LLC

Caremark, LLC

CaremarkPCS Health, LLC

ESI Mail Pharmacy Service, Inc.

Evernorth Health, Inc. (Formerly Express Scripts Holding Company)

Express Scripts Administrators, LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims