Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Balch & Bingham and Gilbert Harrell Sumerford & Martin on Friday removed an environmental lawsuit against Honeywell International and the Georgia Power Company to Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Bell Firm, the Killian Law Firm and McQuigg Smith & Corry on behalf of the City of Brunswick, seeks CERCLA damages for clean-up costs resulting from the release of mercury and poly-chlorinated byphenals (PCBs) at a plant in Georgia. The case is 2:22-cv-00132, City of Brunswick v. Honeywell International Inc. et al.