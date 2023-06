Who Got The Work

Gerard J. Onorata of Peckar & Abramson and Alexander M. Gormley of Williams Mullen have stepped in as defense counsel to PC Construction Company in a pending petition to permanently stay arbitration. The action was filed May 26 in New York Northern District Court by Adams Leclair LLP on behalf of the City of Binghamton. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy, is 3:23-cv-00636, City of Binghamton v. PC Construction Company.

Construction & Engineering

June 01, 2023, 6:39 AM

Plaintiffs

City of Binghamton

Plaintiffs

Adams Leclair LLP

defendants

PC Construction Company

defendant counsels

Williams Mullen

Peckar & Abramson

nature of claim: 896/over an arbitration judgment