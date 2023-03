News From Law.com

More than a decade after an improperly working traffic signal contributed to a deadly crash, the city of Atlanta has settled a nuisance complaint for $3.35 million dollars.Plaintiff counsel credit the settlement as "the largest amount the city has ever paid to settle a personal injury [or] nuisance case," but said the improper conduct of the defendant's initial trial counsel has resulted in an additional $584,000 sanction for attorney's fees and expenses.

