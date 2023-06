New Suit - Contract

Riker, Danzi,g Scherer, Hyland & Perretti filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on behalf of City National Bank of West Virginia in New Jersey District Court on Friday. The complaint, seeking to recover over $200,000 for the alleged nonpayment of a loan, pursues claims against Dr. John H. Hajjar and Sharon F. Hajjar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03160, City National Bank Of West Virginia v. Hajjar.

Banking & Financial Services

June 09, 2023, 1:41 PM

Plaintiffs

City National Bank Of West Virginia

Plaintiffs

Riker Danzig Scherer Hyland & Perretti

defendants

Dr. John H Hajjar

Sharon F Hajjar

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract