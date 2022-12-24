Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Heath Consultants Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Jaspan Schelsinger LLP on behalf of City Calibration Centers Inc. and Platsky Company Inc. pertains to a distribution agreement for the sale and servicing of a gas monitoring device. The suit alleges that Heath improperly terminated the agreement and moved to compete in the New York City market directly. The case is 2:22-cv-07845, City Calibration Centers, Inc. et al v. Heath Consultants, Inc.

New York

December 24, 2022, 10:53 AM