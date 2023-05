Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hines Hampton Pelanda on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, concerning underlying injury liability claims, was filed by Price & Beckstrom on behalf of City Boxing Club and Armin Van Damme. The case is 2:23-cv-00708, City Boxing Club et al v. USA Boxing, Inc. et al.

Insurance

May 05, 2023, 5:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Armin Van Damme

City Athletic Boxing LLC

City Boxing Club

Plaintiffs

Price & Beckstrom

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

K & K Insurance Group, Inc.

Michael Mcatee

Roe Insurers I-V

Scottsdale Insurance Company

USA Boxing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hines Hampton Pelandallp

Hines Hampton Pelanda LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute