At least 10 bar groups across New York state released ratings of the seven chief judge candidates over the last couple weeks -- 70 ratings in all. Only one of the 70 ratings had the word "not" attached to it and could be viewed as a negative evaluation, or as apparently meaning that the candidate was recommended against. Justice Jeffrey Oing's. And the questions and controversy surrounding his poor rating quickly became threefold.

December 14, 2022, 10:49 AM