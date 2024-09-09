News From Law.com

City Bar Task Force Offers Comprehensive Focus on Promise an...

With AI technology delivering "promise and peril" for lawyers, the New York City Bar Association said it's launching a task force on artificial intelligence and digital technologies, including nine subcommittees for a comprehensive focus on the technology. City bar president Muhammad Faridi appointed three co-chairs to the committee: Lorraine McGowen, a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; Edward So, a partner at White & Case; and Jerome Walker, a partner at Jerome Walker PLLC.

AI & Automation

September 09, 2024, 9:00 AM