City Bar Supports US Houses Newly Passed Electoral Reform Ac...

The New York City Bar Association threw its support behind a U.S. House of Representatives bill passed that is aimed at curtailing challenges to presidential elections that the bar association said could subvert the people's vote, and that was passed in reaction to the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The bar group also called on Congress to "align" a similar U.S. Senate-passed bill with the House's version on several key points in order to provide for further needed protections.

District of Columbia

September 23, 2022, 12:45 PM