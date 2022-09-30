New Suit - Contract

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., and Baydelta Maritime LLC were sued by the City of San Francisco Friday in California Northern District Court for allegedly violating a berthing agreement. The court action accuses the defendants of failing to pay for damage caused by an allision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05658, City And County Of San Francisco v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 30, 2022, 7:56 PM