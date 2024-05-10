Who Got The Work

Eugene M. Pak, Brandi Balanda and Chris Lindemeier of Fennemore Craig have stepped in as defense counsel to Port of Oakland in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit over the proposed name change to the City of Oakland's airport. The case, filed April 18 in California Northern District Court by Dergosits & Noah on behalf of the City and County of San Francisco, contends that the proposal to add 'San Francisco' to the beginning of Oakland Airport's name infringes the 'San Francisco International Airport' mark and is likely to confuse the public about the actual location of the airport. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:24-cv-02311, City And County Of San Francisco v. City Of Oakland.

City and County of San Francisco

City And County Of San Francisco

Dergosits & Noah LLP

San Franciscto City Attorney'S Office

City of Oakland

City Of Oakland

Port of Oakland

Fennemore Craig

Fennemore Wendel

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims