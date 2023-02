Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against construction company BrandSafway to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Treppa Law Group on behalf of former regional vice president Sullivan Cittadino, alleges that the defendant violated an implied-in-fact agreement to only terminate the plaintiff for cause. The case is 2:23-cv-00322, Cittadino v. BrandSafway Services LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 23, 2023, 2:49 PM