Rivkin Radler filed a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange. The suit targets Advanced Pain Care and other defendants for allegedly filing over $280,000 in fraudulent claims for medical services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02036, Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange v. He, M.D. et al.

April 11, 2023, 12:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Citizens United Reciprocal Exchange

Rivkin Radler

defendants

Advanced Pain Care, L.L.C.

APEX Anesthesia Associates, L.L.C.

Ningning He, M.D.

Wecare Medical Specialty Group LLC

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims