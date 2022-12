Removed To Federal Court

Home Depot removed a lawsuit over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty propane tank to Florida Northern District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on behalf of Citizens Property Insurance a/s/o Denise Devine. Home Depot is represented by McCoy Leavitt Laskey LLC. The case is 3:22-cv-24259, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation a/s/o Denise Devine v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.