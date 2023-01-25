New Suit - Employment

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Citizens Insurance, a Hanover Insurance company. The suit, targeting Pet Supplies Plus, seeks a declaration that Citizens Insurance has no duty to defend or indemnify Pet Supplies in an underlying employment class action lawsuit arising from alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information and Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00456, Citizens Insurance Company of America, a Michigan corporation v. LH Mercantile, LLC dba Pet Supplies Plus et al.

