Citizens Insurance and Hanover Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Augusta Chiller Service and the estate of Rex Broadwater on Aug. 8 in Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs have no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit. According to the underlying complaint, the decedent, who worked at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, died after inhaling Freon fumes from a water-cooler chiller system in the basement of the arena. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00110, Citizens Insurance Co. of America et al. v. Augusta Chiller Service Inc. et al.
Insurance
August 08, 2023, 6:08 PM