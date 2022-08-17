New Suit

Citizens for the Preservation of Wainscott filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The complaint seeks records relating to the 'South Fork Project,' which will connect wind turbines off the coast of Long Island, New York, to the local power grid via cables buried underground in Wainscott. The suit alleges that the engineers plan to run the cables through areas known to be contaminated with per- and polyflouroalkyl substances (PFAS), posing a risk of accelerating the migration of PFAS to groundwater wells and surface water resources. The lawsuit was filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The case is 1:22-cv-02456, Citizens for the Preservation of Wainscott Inc. v. United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Aerospace & Defense

August 17, 2022, 7:09 PM