New Suit - Environmental

The Environmental Protection Agency was sued by the Sierra Club and Citizens for Clean Air on Wednesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit accuses the EPA of violating the Clean Air Act by failing to act upon a proposed revision to an air pollution program in Fairbanks, Alaska. The case is 2:22-cv-01382, Citizens for Clean Air et al. v. Regan et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 28, 2022, 7:31 PM