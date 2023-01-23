New Suit

The Center for Biological Diversity and other nonprofits filed a lawsuit Monday in New Mexico District Court challenging the issuance of oil and gas leases spanning nearly 6,000 acres of the state's land. The suit, filed by the Western Environmental Law Center and WildEarth Guardians, asserts that the leases, involving land administered by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, were issued in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act. The case is 2:23-cv-00060, Citizens Caring for the Future et al v. Haaland et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 23, 2023, 5:15 PM