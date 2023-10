News From Law.com

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday urged the judge overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case in Washington to take steps to protect the identity of prospective jurors, citing the former president's "continued use of social media as a weapon of intimidation in court proceedings." Special counsel Jack Smith's team wants U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to issue a written questionnaire to help the two sides choose potential jurors in the case.

District of Columbia

October 11, 2023, 3:08 PM

