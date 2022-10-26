News From Law.com

Citing Shortage of Judges, Riverside Court Dismisses Hundred...

Hundreds of felony and misdemeanor cases that piled up during the pandemic have been dismissed in Riverside County Superior Court during the last two weeks because of a shortage of judges, according to the court's presiding judge. Like many trial courts in the state, Riverside relied on emergency orders from the chief justice during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed judges to extend the statutory deadlines for criminal proceedings, including the start date of trials.

California

October 26, 2022, 1:07 PM