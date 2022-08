News From Law.com

Citing a staff shortage, Los Angeles County Superior Court leaders said Thursday they will shift all available court reporters to felony and juvenile matters, even after the Legislature allocated $30 million statewide last year to add reporters to family law and civil cases. In an email to court staff Wednesday evening, Presiding Judge Eric Taylor said the court no longer has enough reporters available to staff proceedings where they are not legally mandated.

August 25, 2022, 8:43 PM