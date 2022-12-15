Citing Mootness, and Rejecting Exception, Connecticut Appeal...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut appeals court has tossed out as moot a woman's lawsuit to enjoin Norwich from auctioning off her property based on her contention that COVID-19 societal restrictions would lessen its value. The court wrote that, under the current facts, the auction will soon happen without COVID restrictions in place, and that, despite the woman's arguments, there should no exception to mootness based on the doctrine of "capable of repetition, yet evading review."

